SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the latest news headlines as of midday in KELOLAND On The Go.

A 41-year-old woman is behind bars, accused of sex trafficking a child. Sheyenne Rodriguez had her initial appearance Wednesday morning at the federal courthouse in Pierre.

A Yankton woman was sentenced for obtaining a controlled substance while working as a Registered Nurse at a Chamberlain Hospital.

Expect a nice rebound today with highs returning to the 70s for highs in the east, with 80s central and west. Futurecast also shows a developing south wind in central and western SD today.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is directing House Committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

The manhunt for an escaped prisoner in Pennsylvania is now over. Authorities finally located Danelo Cavalcante in a rural part of that state Wednesday.

