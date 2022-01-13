Woman accidentally serves son’s pot brownies to senior citizens; man arrested after pursuit; Colman family loses home to fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after a pursuit that started in Lincoln County.

A Tabor, South Dakota man is facing a felony drug charge after his mother unknowingly served his marijuana-laced brownies to a group of seniors.

10-year-old Calway is being called a hero after he sprung into action Sunday evening after his house quickly caught on fire.

The future of fireworks at Mount Rushmore is now in the hands of an appeals court. At a hearing on Wednesday, attorneys of Governor Kristi Noem said the permit being denied made no sense since a permit for the 2020 firework show was approved.

We have an update to a story we brought you last week. The annual Pad Party is shifting to a drop-off only event due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

