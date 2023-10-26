SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, October 26. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

Winter weather has caused some South Dakota high school playoff football games to be postponed until Friday.

A 44-year-old man is in the Minnehaha County Jail this midday, accused of following a car and pretending to be an undercover officer.

A layer of freezing drizzle is coating our Rapid City LIVE CAM this morning. Roads are turning icy in much of NW South Dakota as a round of winter weather enters the region.

Israeli troops and tanks briefly raided northern Gaza overnight, the military said Thursday, engaging with Hamas fighters and targeting anti-tank weapons in order to “prepare the battlefield” before an expected ground invasion.

Maine’s governor says at least 18 people were killed and 13 were injured in shootings in Maine, and state police have issued a murder warrant for the suspect, who is still at large. Gov. Janet Mills made the remarks at a press conference Thursday.

The United Auto Workers union said Wednesday it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford that could be a breakthrough toward ending the nearly 6-week-old strikes against Detroit automakers.

