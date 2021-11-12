Winter weather latest; wildfire in Custer County; 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, November 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Winter weather has made its way to eastern South Dakota.

While snow is falling in Eastern KELOLAND, a wildland fire has sparked out west. The fire is in the Legion Lake area. The Sheriff’s Office says high winds have knocked debris from trees onto Highway 16A.

A bridge near Mitchell is now named after a South Dakota soldier who was killed in Iraq in 2006. The Dan Wagner Memorial Bridge was dedicated Thursday at a school assembly at Hanson high School.

An Augustana University athlete has been named the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year.

A Sioux Falls woman is back with her cat after he was away from home for about seven weeks.

