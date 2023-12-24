SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, December 24. Take a look at our top stories this holiday weekend with KELOLAND On The GO.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a gas pump fire at a convenience store near downtown.

Rapid City Police were dispatched to the Exxon Common Cents Store on North Lacrosse Street Friday night at 10:30 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

A jury has convicted a 42-year-old Box Elder man of several charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office District of South Dakota.

We’ve already been following snow in south central South Dakota. Central KELOLAND will have the transition zone from rain to snow this morning, with periods of heavy snow likely. The heaviest snow on this Christmas Eve day will fall in south central South Dakota.

Many people dread the sight of a hospital, however, the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue decked the halls with Christmas cheer. The firefighters and Santa went around the pediatrics unit delivering gifts to the children.

