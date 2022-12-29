SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More winter weather is in the forecast Thursday. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with KELOLAND On The Go.

Crews in northwestern Iowa are looking into what sparked an SUV fire in Sheldon.

A $37.5 million ranch sale in western South Dakota has set a record for highest priced ranch sale in South Dakota history.

Sioux Falls police say an autopsy showed there was no foul play after a man’s body was found in a burned shed.

Over 50 snow hauler trucks have spent the last 36 hours moving snow off the roads in Sioux Falls.

The snow from recent winter weather is causing problems in South Dakota. That includes a train getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow.

The Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive is currently underway. It’s the 27th year for the event.