A major winter storm is set to sweep across KELOLAND this week. That means people are out now preparing for the snow and ice.

This Presidents Day, many people are sharing their thoughts and prayers for the nation’s 39th Commander in Chief – President Jimmy Carter. He’s receiving hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia.

South Dakota taxpayers could pay millions of dollars in unexpected costs caused by inflation and workforce challenges that are hitting the construction industry. Nine bills have been filed in the current legislative session to increase funding for construction projects.

There will soon be a second Freddy’s Custard and Steakburgers in Sioux Falls. The fast food chain will open another location on Tuesday along Louise Avenue near the Empire Mall.

