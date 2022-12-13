SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, December 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

It is a busy morning across KELOLAND with significant amounts of rain, freezing rain, and snow across KELOLAND.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says it is responding to more calls for service as a major winter storm makes its way into KELOLAND.

Power outages can happen, and they can impact a lot of people. Sioux Valley Energy says responding to outages is a team effort.

Out in Deadwood, the whole city was getting ready. Including local businesses, the Deadwood Public Works Department and local law enforcement.

A Sioux Falls man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday morning.

A University of South Dakota basketball player – charged with rape – is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

From now until December 20th, the Humane Society will be holding an adoption event called “Home for the Holidays.

