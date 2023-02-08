SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

A bill to establish a statewide policy for the handling of public library materials deemed obscene or harmful to minors was shelved Wednesday by the House Education Committee.

A bill in Pierre is being discussed to address the shortage of teachers in South Dakota.

Schools in Iowa will soon get a three percent increase in funding.

President Biden has renewed his call for a cancer moonshot. The goal is to cut the death rate from cancer by 50 percent in 25 years. The moonshot program is helping clinical trials and research in Iowa.

One new COVID-19 death was reported in South Dakota for the past week.

A bill in North Dakota would ban MRNA technology in vaccine development.

MRNA technology is what lead to COVID-19 vaccines being developed so quickly by Pfizer and Moderna.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.