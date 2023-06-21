SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 21. Take a look at our top stories in KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

This afternoon has been cloudy with filtered sunshine. Winds are light at 5 to 15 MPH. Highs are slightly above normal in eastern KELOLAND, and below normal in western South Dakota.

On her personal Twitter account, Governor Kristi Noem listed a few of the calls the higher education whistleblower hotline has received.

Gov. Kristi Noem moves out from under a kitchen sink as part a campaign to recruit more workers to South Dakota.

A week after a federal judge ruled against a Minnehaha County petition policy, the same organization is going after another county’s petition policy.

Almost exactly a year ago, a Supreme Court ruling ended the constitutional right to an abortion, allowing states to make their own policies.

