SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 31. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion met for the first time Monday night in Pierre.

What’s next for suspended Sen. Frye-Mueller

The controversy has also made its way to federal court as Senator Julie Frye-Mueller filed a lawsuit against Senator Lee Schoenbeck.

Senate Select Committee to hear from LRC employee on Tuesday

After a pipe burst the day after Christmas, the Union Gospel had a lot of work to do to clean up.

Guests move back in at Union Gospel Mission

City leaders in Inwood, Iowa say it could be another year before the community gymnasium can be rebuilt following a weekend roof collapse.

Snowboard outing may have prevented tragedy at roof collapse

Tuesday is the last day for the Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

Filmmakers are coming together to create movies in just one day.

Local filmmakers start One Day Movie Club

Despite the bitter cold weather, thousands of people took to the ice this past weekend to participate in the 43rd annual Winter Games at Lake Okoboji. While there they also got to witness a spectacle in the sky with Boji Kite Festival.

Boji Kite Festival and Winter Games attract 40,000 people

Futurecast today shows the best warming in western SD, where 30 are likely in the Rapid City area. Sioux Falls and Aberdeen will be close to 10. Tomorrow does look warmer with highs in the 40s west and near 20 in Sioux Falls.

Warmer weather ahead; Above freezing this weekend

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.