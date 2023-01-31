SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 31. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion met for the first time Monday night in Pierre.

The controversy has also made its way to federal court as Senator Julie Frye-Mueller filed a lawsuit against Senator Lee Schoenbeck.

After a pipe burst the day after Christmas, the Union Gospel had a lot of work to do to clean up.

City leaders in Inwood, Iowa say it could be another year before the community gymnasium can be rebuilt following a weekend roof collapse.

Tuesday is the last day for the Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

Filmmakers are coming together to create movies in just one day.

Despite the bitter cold weather, thousands of people took to the ice this past weekend to participate in the 43rd annual Winter Games at Lake Okoboji. While there they also got to witness a spectacle in the sky with Boji Kite Festival.

Futurecast today shows the best warming in western SD, where 30 are likely in the Rapid City area. Sioux Falls and Aberdeen will be close to 10. Tomorrow does look warmer with highs in the 40s west and near 20 in Sioux Falls.

