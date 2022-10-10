SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls Police say a teenager was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Western Sioux Falls over the weekend.

A report from South Dakota News Watch says more students are going hungry after the free school meals program ended.

There is a new free tutoring option for students across South Dakota, and it doesn’t matter if you’re in public school, private school or home-schooled.

A Viborg woman celebrated an anniversary she will never forget that was planned by her late husband Ron Nygaard before he passed of Parkinson’s disease last spring.

The Game Fish and Parks Outdoor campus provides a variety of different classes geared to help everyone get out and start hunting. Now that hunting season is just around the corner, they are excited to see those students getting to use their new hunting skills.

We expect more 70s today as south winds pick up speed this afternoon. The mild weather will continue overnight tonight with temperatures likely dropping into the 50s to start Tuesday morning.

