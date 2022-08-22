SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls family is mourning the loss of a 36-year-old husband, father and brother who was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Police in Rapid City are looking for three people wanted in connection to a weekend shooting that left two men dead. They are 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear, and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis, both of Rapid City. Yellow Bird is also wanted for questioning about a different shooting from earlier this month. They’re believed to be armed and should not be approached.

Meanwhile, one man is dead after a weekend shooting northeast of Rapid City. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Sunday morning at a mobile home in the area of Country Road.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating a weekend incident outside of the Central States Fair. Officials say it happened just after midnight Sunday morning after the fair closed.

A local business is breaking down language barriers among its employees. Through twice a week classes, Showplace Cabinetry in Harrisburg is helping their Spanish-speaking employees learn English.

Papa Woody’s owner Lisa Esser says the busiest times at the restaurant, are Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, before and after the concerts at the Levitt.

We have a couple of road construction projects in Sioux Falls you’ll want to be aware of as you head to work and school this week.

Starting today, the eastbound lane of East 26th Street between South 10th Avenue and South Sherman Avenue will be closed for concrete joint repairs. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained in the westbound and left-turn lanes. The work should be completed by Labor Day.

Also today, the southbound outside lane of South Cliff Avenue between East 11th Street and East 20th Street will be closed for concrete repairs ahead of an asphalt overlay. One lane of traffic in each direction will remain open at all times. The work should be completed in mid-October. Drivers are urged to slow down while traveling near these construction areas and may want to consider alternate routes.

It’s the first day of school for many kids around KELOLAND.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.