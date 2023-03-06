SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, March 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

One man is behind bars this morning following gunshots in a Southwestern Sioux Falls neighborhood.

A driver is facing charges following a pursuit in Sioux Falls.

One person is out of their home Monday morning following a weekend fire in Mission.

Multiple agencies were called to rescue a camper in Wind Cave Park over the weekend.

Sheriff Brian Mueller says things are going well for his first few months in the new role in Pennington County.

The Summit League Tournament at the PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls is moving into its fourth day today, and a lot of fans have made their way from all over to watch the action.

The SDSU men will meet NDSU in the Summit League Semifinals. The second-seeded Jacks defeated Omaha in the quarterfinals 63-55.

The SDSU women, the top seed in the women’s tournament, are set to take on the five-seed Oral Roberts in the semifinals Monday afternoon.

The Jacks defeated St. Thomas 87-59 in the quarters. It was their 19th straight win.

Roads are slick and slippery this morning in much of northern KELOLAND, with no travel advisories posted for the Brookings, Watertown, and Sisseton areas.

