SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Monday, November 11.

We are learning some information about the victims of a deadly crash in Lincoln County.

70-year-old Greg Farrar recently entered an Alford plea to having sexual contact with a Freeman woman without consent. Farrar has a history of stalking and harassing women. He was first convicted in 1998.

Today and through the end of the month, if you have a stolen Meade County Highway sign, you can turn it into the Sheriff’s Office during normal business hours.

As we continue to get closer to the holidays, the window of opportunity to get conditions that are favorable for a white Christmas is closing quickly…and the trend isn’t helping.

South Dakota is more acquainted with tornadoes than earthquakes. However, for some South Dakota residents this afternoon, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake rumbled the ground.

A 35-year-old man who was sent to prison as a teenager for the 2004 killing of a man in a Minneapolis flower shop was set free Monday after a judge ruled the eyewitness evidence on which his conviction rested was unreliable.

