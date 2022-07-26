SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, July 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Community members raised $300,000 so Empower Sioux Falls could acquire Fair Market and start the “grocery initiative.”

Soybean and sunflower producers are excited for the advancement of a new processing plant.

The South Dakota Soybean Processors got a conditional use permit approval by the Davison County Commission for the building of a $500 million soybean and sunflower processing plant in Mitchell.

South Dakota’s abortion ban is focusing new attention on adoption. Yet, there’s still a need for both adoptive and foster families across the state.

The Department of Social Services tells KELOLAND News there are more than 16-hundred children in the custody of the state.

The National Weather Service Tower north of Pierre is being taken out of service to be replaced.

Would you use a park and ride facility north of Sioux Falls? The South Dakota Department of Transportation wants to know.

Canbie Thompson, one of eight defendants in a meth distribution ring, is going to federal prison for more than three decades.

