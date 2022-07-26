SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, July 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Community members raised $300,000 so Empower Sioux Falls could acquire Fair Market and start the “grocery initiative.”

Empower Sioux Falls acquires Fair Market

Soybean and sunflower producers are excited for the advancement of a new processing plant.
The South Dakota Soybean Processors got a conditional use permit approval by the Davison County Commission for the building of a $500 million soybean and sunflower processing plant in Mitchell.

SD Soybean Processors one step closer to opening Mitchell facility

South Dakota’s abortion ban is focusing new attention on adoption. Yet, there’s still a need for both adoptive and foster families across the state.

The Department of Social Services tells KELOLAND News there are more than 16-hundred children in the custody of the state.

106 children eligible for adoption in South Dakota

The National Weather Service Tower north of Pierre is being taken out of service to be replaced.

Pierre weather radio to go off-line as tower gets replaced

Would you use a park and ride facility north of Sioux Falls? The South Dakota Department of Transportation wants to know.

Would you use a park and ride north of Sioux Falls? SDDOT wants to know

Canbie Thompson, one of eight defendants in a meth distribution ring, is going to federal prison for more than three decades.

SD lottery winner sentenced on meth, money laundering, obstruction charges

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.