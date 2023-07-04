SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, July 4. Here are our top stories in news and weather this Midday.

Unfortunately, storms this morning are putting a damper on some holiday festivities.

The storms are already impacting fireworks shows for tonight.

Any storms that develop will contain periods of heavy rain as well as hail and gusty winds. There’s a slight risk for severe weather in eastern and southeast KELOLAND. Hail and wind are the main threats.

At least five people were killed and two children were injured in a shooting in Philadelphia Monday night.

