SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, April 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls police are searching for the people connected with a road rage incident that involved gun shots. Investigators say the incident started Monday night when a vehicle pulled out in front of another car.

The Watertown School District says a letter from a teacher to students seeking to talk about their gender identity does not have the district’s support. The teacher handed the letter to four high school students on Monday.

The senate rules are now officially set for the June impeachment trial of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. Senators declined to take up a request from defense attorney Mike Butler for more time to present Ravnsborg’s case at the trial.

Happening later this morning, the city of Sioux Falls will hold its annual community tornado drill. It’s part of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Road construction projects to be aware of:

Multiple road construction projects are underway in Sioux Falls. One of those is on North Minnesota Avenue. Crews are improving the road between Russell Street and 2nd, as well as installing new sewer and water main pipes.

And after the morning rush is done, more road work will get underway in western Sioux Falls. Both the eastbound and westbound middle lanes of West 12th Street will be closed from Marion Road to I-29. Crews will be resealing joints in the road. Two lanes of traffic in both directions will be open and businesses will be accessible. Depending on the weather, work is expected to be done by the end of the week.

And, If you are driving near Harrisburg Explorer Elementary in Southwestern Sioux Falls this morning, there is a construction project we want to tell you about.The intersection of 85th Street and Tallgrass Avenue will be closed starting today.

Crews will be upgrading utilities in the area. Work is expected to take two weeks. Drivers are asked to use caution in work areas and may want to find a different routes.

