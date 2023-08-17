SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 17. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski, along with other Fargo Police Department officials, held a press conference Thursday, to release body cam footage of the fatal July Fargo shooting incident.

An 18-year-old Watertown man is facing a rape charge.

Today is cooler and calmer than yesterday. Afternoon temperatures are in the 70s and low 80s. Winds from the north have helped hold the temperatures down. Thicker wildfire smoke is also moving into KELOLAND.

Officials in Maui are defending their decision not to activate the county’s emergency sirens during the wildfires that tore through parts of the island last week.

Hawaii’s governor vowed to protect local landowners from being “victimized” by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from deadly wildfires that incinerated a historic island community and killed more than 100 people.

