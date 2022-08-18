SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Rapid City Police are looking for a teenager from Sioux Falls in connection with a Wednesday morning shooting.

A Wessington Springs man who killed a 90-year-old woman last year will spend the rest of his life in prison. In October, Mitch Caffee forced his way into Lorraine Redmann’s home and shot her in the head.

A 22-year-old Harrisburg man is facing a list of charges after a high-speed pursuit Wednesday morning.

It’s been six years since Raymond Gassman died in an officer-involved shooting in Rosebud. His friends and family say they are still seeking answers about what happened and why deadly force was used on the sleeping 22-year-old.

Violent crime rates on reservations are more than double the national average… and certain challenges on the reservation make policing more difficult.

The pieces are starting to fall into place for next month’s Sanford International. The PGA Tour Champions event returns to Minnehaha Country Club the week of September 12, and crews are busy setting up seating and other structures.

