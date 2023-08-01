SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 1. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of aggravated assault.

Three people were taken to the hospital after a stolen car crashed south of Hudson.

The Americans came into the Women’s World Cup as the two-time defending champions and tournament favorites.

President Biden overturned a decision from the Trump administration to relocate the temporary headquarters of Space Command to Alabama, deciding instead to keep the base in Colorado.

