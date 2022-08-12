SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It’s Friday, August 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The man accused of firing a gun into the air after a group of workers told him they weren’t state employees has been arrested after a standoff.

Police in Rapid City are investigating a deadly shooting. Wednesday night, police responded to an apartment on North Maple Avenue.

All week we’ve been sharing stories of families with missing or murdered indigenous people on KELO-TV and KELOLAND.com.

There is a crisis in South Dakota and many people don’t even realize it’s happening. People are dying and disappearing on reservations. Families of many of the victims say they aren’t getting the answers they need, leaving many looking for justice.

KELOLAND News looks into Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons in South Dakota.

Children and adults can see visual safety demonstrations this weekend. Sioux Valley Energy is hosting its second Safety Day this Saturday.

There’s a new agency at the controls of a new satellite in space, and it’s based right here in South Dakota. People gathered at the EROS Data Center Thursday where NASA officially handed over control of the Landsat-9 earth-imaging satellite.

There’s a lot to do and see while attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. One of the most popular stops is just outside of Sturgis — the legendary Buffalo Chip Campground. It’s been owned and operated for 41 years by Rod Woodruff.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.