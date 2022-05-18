SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

An 80-year old sioux falls man will not have to stand trial for the brutal murder of an elderly woman back in 1974. The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled that Algene Vossen is not mentally competent to stand trial for the killing of Mable Herman of Willmar, Minnesota.

A local banker is challenging people across the state to help the town of Castlewood after it was hit by a tornado last week. First PREMIER Bank recently announced a relief fund for the community, and donated the first $50,000.

The company now wants others to do the same. Tonight on KELOLAND News, find out why the tornado hit close to home for First PREMIER Bank and how you can donate.

Two candidates running for the District 4 seat in the Iowa House of Representatives both started their political careers at a young age. Kendal Zylstra recently graduated from Dordt University. For the past 5 months, he has been running a campaign while also being a full time student. He encourages his peers to get involved in their government.

With just three weeks until South Dakota’s primary election, we want to help you get to know the candidates. Since the Democrats running for statewide offices are uncontested, over the next three weeks we will be focusing on the Republican ballot. We’ve invited the men and women running for Governor, U.S. House and U.S. Senate to join us for Inside KELOLAND.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.