SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)

Two people wanted in connection with a double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting that sent two teenagers to the hospital.

An 18-year-old Sioux falls woman is out on bond after allegedly being caught stealing from cars.

Today’s hot temperatures are impacting schools in Rapid City.

A plan to turn a golf course south of Sioux Falls into a public campground for Good Earth State Park might not happen.

A new exhibit at the Children’s Museum of South Dakota has kids learning what it takes to be a veterinary.

KELOLAND’s Pet Food Drive kicks off tomorrow. Your donations will help feed the animals at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.