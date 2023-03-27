SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

Three children, three adults, and the female suspect were killed in a shooting at a school in the Nashville neighborhood of Green Hills on Monday morning.

It was a short Veto Day at the South Dakota capitol. In less than a hour, both the House and Senate voted to sustain Governor Kristi Noem’s vetoes on four bills.

A train carrying hazardous materials derailed overnight southeast of Wyndmere, North Dakota around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Another quiet day is on the way for Tuesday, though winds may pick up just a bit across central and northeastern KELOLAND.

Last week, Iowa lawmakers passed legislation that bans kids and teens from gender-affirming care and using bathrooms of the gender they identify as.

In Sioux City, community members and Siouxland Pride Alliance held a vigil in opposition to the anti-trans legislation signed into law by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

A trial begins Monday in Minnesota against Juul and its parent company.

