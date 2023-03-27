SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, March 27. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Lawmakers were on the same page as Gov. Kristi Noem for the official end of the legislative session — Veto Day.

A train carrying hazardous materials derailed overnight southeast of Wyndmere, North Dakota around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Communities in Mississippi are reeling from a massive tornado that ripped through the region Friday night, killing at least 26 people and injuring dozens more.

As a storm system approaches on Thursday, showers and thundershowers will develop in southeast South Dakota and Iowa. At the same time, snow will develop in western South Dakota.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.