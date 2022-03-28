SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, March 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

We are hoping to learn more about two incidents in Sioux Falls over the weekend.

Authorities could be seen in the area of 6th Street and Foss Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday night. A KELOLAND News crew was on scene and was able to capture video. An officer can be seen searching a nearby field.

Sioux Falls Police arrested a suspect in an armed robbery in the early morning hours Sunday. A customer called police about the robbery at the Freedom Gas Station in the 1600 block of South Minnesota Avenue just after 4 a.m.

One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.

No one was hurt in a garage fire in Rapid Valley Sunday night.

Rain and Snow Chances Ahead, Windy Week

State Lawmakers will be back in Pierre today for the last day of the 2022 legislative session.

Also happening in Pierre today: A committee of state lawmakers will meet to decide on the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

In just over two weeks, Sioux Falls voters will head to the polls to select the city’s next Mayor.

Meanwhile, today is the final day to register to vote in the Sioux Falls city elections.Voter registration cannot be done electronically in South Dakota.

