SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Friday, September 30.

Sioux Falls Police are asking from the public’s help in identifying someone trying to get into homes.

A 52-year-old Aberdeen man was arrested in Minnehaha County, accused of trying to entice a child.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has released its list of sobriety checkpoints planned for next month. In October there will be a total of 23 sobriety checkpoints in 16 counties.

Vermillion Police say an officer came across a furry visitor while on patrol this morning. The Vermillion Police Department shared a video of a mountain lion crossing the road.

This mountain lion was seen in the 100 block of North Dakota Street just after 4 o’clock. You can see it run across the road.

This weekend a local pumpkin patch is helping kids fighting cancer.

Starting today, hair salons across South Dakota will provide hair extensions as part of Avera’s We Care Pink Hair event.

Harvest is now underway at a 4th generation family farm near Worthington– a final crop that came together thanks to the help of the entire community.

You can help save lives just by rolling up your sleeve. KELOLAND Media Group is teaming up with Avera, Sanford and the Community Blood Bank for a Donor-a-thon.

