Sioux Falls police arrested two people after they allegedly stole a velociraptor statue.

A Sioux City man is set to spend the next 11 years in prison after he was caught with 90 grams of pure methamphetamine while under federal supervision for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

This afternoon into this evening there is a marginal risk of severe weather in eastern KELOLAND. The main risks will be hail and strong winds especially if you are under or near a storm.

Iowa lawmakers are responding Friday after the Iowa Supreme Court’s 3-3 split decision left in place a permanent injunction to a 2018 law that would ban abortions after cardiac activity can be detected.

The Justice Department on Friday issued a withering critique of Minneapolis police, alleging that they systematically discriminated against racial minorities, often violated constitutional rights and disregarded the safety of people in custody for years before George Floyd was killed.

