A 27-year-old man is now charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a crash involving a Rapid City Police squad car.

A Sioux Falls man is facing a child pornography charge. Court documents say 27 year old Aaron Korthals was in possession of child pornography earlier this month.

Sioux Falls Police are looking for a 17-year-old who reportedly shot a man in the leg.

Navigator has canceled its proposed carbon dioxide project that would have traveled through South Dakota. This comes after the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission denied the permit application in September.

