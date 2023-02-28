SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, February 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Sioux Falls SWAT team surrounded an empty apartment to search for weapons used in a previous crime.

One man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Central Sioux Falls

A Worthington, Minnesota man was arrested following gunshots in Aberdeen over the weekend.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office says several animals have been seized in connection with a neglect case.

Bulldozers were scheduled to begin demolition on a ten thousand square foot mansion in Sioux Falls Monday, but last week, the city agreed to give a federal judge 28 days to rule on a possible delay sought by the homeowners.

Orthopedic Institute, located on the Avera McKennan main campus, has been in its current Sioux Falls facility for nearly 25 years, and yesterday they announced plans for a brand-new facility.

The city of Sioux Falls is hosting four major basketball tournaments over the course of three weeks.

More active weather is returning to KELOLAND starting today with pockets of snow already forming on radar.

