SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Tuesday, May 9.

A car crashed into two homes in central Sioux Falls, damaging them both.

An investigation is underway as to why a fire spread so quickly at a salvage yard on the south side of Brookings.

A Hendricks, Minnesota man was taken to the hospital after a crash north of White, South Dakota.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is remembering the life of their former co-worker, Kaitlin Leising.

In Sioux Falls, the first few tiny homes will open for veterans Tuesday.

Tourism season has started in Sioux Falls. While the bigger crowds won’t show up until June, July, or August, some people are getting an early start.

A Sioux Falls elementary school is getting creative when it comes to a yearly fundraiser.

A local football standout didn’t hear his name called during last month’s NFL Draft, but quickly signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent.

Futurecast shows the general movement of the rain to the northeast through the morning. Temperatures will be back in the 70s for highs later today.

