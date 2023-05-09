SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A car crashed into two homes in central Sioux Falls, damaging them both.

Vehicle hits homes on East 26th Street in Sioux Falls

An investigation is underway as to why a fire spread so quickly at a salvage yard on the south side of Brookings.

Dozens of salvage vehicles burn in Brookings fire

A Hendricks, Minnesota man was taken to the hospital after a crash north of White, South Dakota.

MN man found hours after ATV crash

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is remembering the life of their former co-worker, Kaitlin Leising.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office remembers Kaitlin Leising

In Sioux Falls, the first few tiny homes will open for veterans Tuesday.

5 of 25 tiny homes ready at Veterans Community Project in Sioux Falls

Tourism season has started in Sioux Falls. While the bigger crowds won’t show up until June, July, or August, some people are getting an early start.

Tourists rolling into Sioux Falls

A Sioux Falls elementary school is getting creative when it comes to a yearly fundraiser.

Teachers use social media to boost fundraising for student programs

A local football standout didn’t hear his name called during last month’s NFL Draft, but quickly signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent.

Waege makes his way from the farm to the NFL

Futurecast shows the general movement of the rain to the northeast through the morning. Temperatures will be back in the 70s for highs later today.

Rain chances ahead for KELOLAND; Warm Temperatures Continue

