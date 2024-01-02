SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 2. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

Emergency crews responded to a building in southern Sioux Falls that was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s Air, Rail, and Transit Program is asking for the public’s input about the state’s intercity transit services and travel needs.

As of Friday afternoon, 42 potential new laws — 26 in the House and 16 in the Senate — had already been pre-filed for the 2024 legislative session that opens January 9.

Rapid City police have made an arrest related to a break-in.

To say the city of Milbank is excited about the success of Washington head football coach Kalen DeBoer’s season is probably an understatement.

