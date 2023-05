SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning. Here’s the latest in news and weather for Saturday, May 20, with KELOLAND On The Go.

We’ve got an update on a Wisconsin man who was arrested in South Dakota.

Keystone will have a benefit to honor Kaitie Leising.

Murder suspects arrested in Sioux Falls.

Nebraska bills overcome fillibuster.

A piece of KELOLAND’s history returns home.

Here’s the latest for the weekend weather.

Stay up to date with news and weather with the KELOLAND News Ap.