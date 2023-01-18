SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 18, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4.

The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. You can send your snow photos to uShare@keloland.com.

Nebraska State Patrol sharing pictures from its traffic cameras of just how bad the road conditions are in the state.

For tonight and tomorrow morning, there are Winter Weather Advisories in place along I-90 and Winter Storm Warnings to the south.

An attorney for Derek Chauvin is expected to ask an appeals court to throw out the former Minneapolis police officer’s convictions in the murder of George Floyd.

A suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at the Mall of America in December has been arrested.

