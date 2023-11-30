SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, November 30. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

Law enforcement has left an area along the James River northeast of Huron. A neighbor who lives nearby tells KELOLAND News the team of searchers is gone, and the road leading up to the area appears to be back open.

Police are investigating a crash near 69th Street and Minnesota Avenue in southern Sioux Falls.

Starting today, people in Pierre can fly directly to Minneapolis.

The idea of allowing urban chickens was brought forward Tuesday night during the public comment period at the Pierre City Commission meeting.

U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson introduced legislation to allow states to block state investments from reaching the Chinese Communist Party.

