SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls police are searching for the man who opened fire inside a restaurant on the west side of the city.

Every weekday at 10:30 am officer Sam Clemens gives us a rundown of notable crimes in the city. Clemens says the goal is to keep the public informed.

Cliff Avenue between 49th and 56th streets has opened to four-lane traffic. The summer project was completed earlier than expected.

Over 80 veterans made their way to Washington D.C. over the weekend to see the memorials built in their honor.

Much colder air is still coming on Thursday into Friday. The coldest morning lows may end up happening Saturday morning with frost and freeze weather possible.

