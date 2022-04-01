SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, April 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

New this morning: We are hoping to learn more today about an incident in Western Sioux Falls overnight.

Unknown incident at Sioux Falls apartment complex

A 21-year old Sioux Falls man is waking up behind bars this morning… accused in two separate armed robberies. Police arrested Samuel Roberts Wednesday night shortly after a robbery near 41st Street and Sertoma Avenue.

Police: Man wanted for 2 armed robberies arrested

Investigators say the crash where South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg hit and killed Joe Boever could’ve been prevented.

What would’ve prevented Ravnsborg from hitting Boever

In under two weeks Sioux Falls residents will head to the polls for the city election.

What do you want to ask people running for mayor in Sioux Falls?

For the first time ever, the SDSU Women are heading to the WNIT Championship.

SDSU women advance to WNIT Championship

