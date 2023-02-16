SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Wagner woman will remain behind bars after her request for parole was denied.

Rapid City Police are investigating the unattended death of a woman found in the southern part of the city.

One truck driver is dead and another is injured after a crash east of Beresford Tuesday afternoon.

Police are seeing an increase in catalytic converter thefts in Sioux Falls.

A bill that’s advanced in the South Dakota legislature aims to set up mandatory sentences that can’t be suspended for certain DUI offenses.

South Dakota students will not be allowed to use public funding for private K-12 schools. House Bill 1234 would have created a voucher program.

A Mitchell man was awarded the purple heart almost a dozen years after he survived a motar attack in Afghanistan.

The Sioux Falls Stampede will hit the ice this weekend to raise awareness about an important topic.

The Premiere Playhouse in Sioux Falls is set to unveil a double feature of plays, and each is locally written and performed.

The forecast will remain chilly today East River, with many locations staying in the teens and 20s for highs.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.