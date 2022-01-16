Two people arrested in drug bust; A sweet take on downtown Burger Battle; Mild temperatures to end the weekend

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, January 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities in Flandreau have arrested two people in connection with a weekend drug bust.

Two arrested in drug bust at the Royal River Casino

The downtown Burger Battle is well underway in Sioux Falls. While some businesses don’t specialize in burgers, they’re finding their own way to get involved.

How you can try some of the sweetest ‘burgers’ in downtown Sioux Falls

While the first half of the weekend featured milder temperatures for West River locations only, the second half of the weekend should be able to make up for Saturday’s chillier day to the east.

Not Much Moisture on the Way; Cold Again by Wednesday – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, January 16

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters.

Sunday Boredom Busters: January 16th

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 