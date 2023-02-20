SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 20. Start your afternoon with KELOLAND On The Go, Midday with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Earlier this morning, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office shut down a section of 271st Street due to a two vehicle crash.

The Sioux Falls Regional airport will have a new seasonal flight to a new destination.

Allegiant just announced a new nonstop route from Sioux Falls to Los Angeles starting in June.

On this Presidents Day, well-wishers are visiting the hometown of former president Jimmy Carter. The 98-year-old has entered hospice care at home after a series of hospital stays.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Daytona 500 in double overtime and under caution Sunday night in the longest running of “The Great American Race.”

The two overtimes pushed the 65th running of the race to a record 212 laps – 12 laps beyond the scheduled distance.

Check out your latest weather update!

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go