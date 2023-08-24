SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 24. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

Officials responded to a report of an unresponsive infant in Yankton Wednesday evening.

Top Navigator officials have reversed themselves and decided to let the public see a plume map showing potential effects from a rupture along the proposed route of the carbon-dioxide pipeline the company wants to build in southeastern South Dakota.

Donald Trump was set to surrender Thursday to authorities in Georgia on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in that state, a booking expected to yield a historic first: a mug shot of a former American president.

