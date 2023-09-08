SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday, here’s the latest news and weather to start your day with KELOLAND On The Go.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says one person was hurt in an officer involved shooting in Huron.

As former President Donald Trump prepares for his trip to Rapid City, so are protestors. Trump will be featured at a GOP event at the Monument, alongside Gov. Kristi Noem. Thousands of people bought tickets to see them speak. KELOLAND News will have cameras inside the event and outside at the protest to bring you full coverage.

The Sidewalk Arts Festival is Saturday on the streets surrounding the Washington Pavilion. The free outdoor event is marking its 60th anniversary with more than 270 vendor booths, including local artists, food vendors, and live performances.

A young wild otter has been released after a stay at the Great Plains Zoo. The otter was brought to the zoo by Game, Fish and Parks and Sioux Falls Animal Control.

We have dry weather to start the day across much of KELOLAND with warm temperatures in the 80s likely in most areas. Rain chances will arrive in the Black Hills by late afternoon and early this evening.