Former President Donald Trump arrived Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Miami to surrender to authorities ahead of a historic court appearance on charges that he illegally hoarded classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Though we’ve had to deal with some smoke in the sky today, it was still a very nice day to get outside with slightly warmer temperatures than yesterday.

As Juneteenth approaches, celebrating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, a nonprofit organization is opening up applications for part of an innovative $50 million trust.

The ACLU of Iowa is urging a school board to not restrict student protests.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) on Tuesday officially declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ people in the U.S., citing the passage of more than 75 laws in over a dozen states that explicitly target the community.

