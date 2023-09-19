SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Two truck drivers from Philadelphia are speaking out, after they say they were kicked out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s on August 13th.

Truck drivers speak on ‘humiliating experience’ at Sioux Falls restaurant

Thirty-five animals seized from a home in Brookings are adjusting to their new homes at shelters in both Brookings and Sioux Falls.

Area shelters caring for animals seized from Brookings family

Police in Rapid City are investigating two murders

50-year-old arrested for 2nd-degree murder in Rapid City
1st degree murder arrests in Rapid City

A Sioux Falls woman is stuck in Mexico and can’t get home.

KELOLAND woman stuck in Mexico

Last night, the aurora borealis once again put on a light show in the skies above KELOLAND.

Another round of northern lights in KELOLAND

In Spearfish, a police officer was able to help a muskrat out of tight spot.

Muskrat rescued from window well

We’ll have two more warm to hot days before a steady increase in rain chances.

Rain returning for the weekend

