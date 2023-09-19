SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Two truck drivers from Philadelphia are speaking out, after they say they were kicked out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s on August 13th.

Thirty-five animals seized from a home in Brookings are adjusting to their new homes at shelters in both Brookings and Sioux Falls.

Police in Rapid City are investigating two murders

A Sioux Falls woman is stuck in Mexico and can’t get home.

Last night, the aurora borealis once again put on a light show in the skies above KELOLAND.

In Spearfish, a police officer was able to help a muskrat out of tight spot.

We’ll have two more warm to hot days before a steady increase in rain chances.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.