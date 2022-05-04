SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota officials say a trooper was justified when he shot and killed an armed man in Hanson County in March.

Trooper shot armed man from 195 yards away, report says

Authorities have released the name of a man killed in Rapid City Friday night.

22-year-old man identified in fatal Rapid City shooting

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars this morning, accused of robbing a gas station on Friday.

Man arrested, accused of robbing gas station

Road closed in Harrisburg

If you commute takes you through northwestern Harrisburg today, there is a road closure we would like to tell you about.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says crews will be re-grading and laying new gravel along 272nd St. between Cliff & Minnesota Avenue starting today. Officials also say intersections with United Avenue and Augustana Avenue will be closed during the project.

Members of South Dakota’s Congressional delegation are reacting to the Supreme Court’s leaked draft decision.

Senator Mike Rounds released his statement on Twitter.

SCOTUS leak not helpful, S.D. legal experts say

Throughout the year, 171 cyber defense teams have been competing to make it to the National Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

DSU cyber defense team places second in national competition

First Communion is a big step in some denominations and Brynley Heidebrink did it in a big way at Risen Savior in Brandon.

Big communion gulp goes viral from Brandon

