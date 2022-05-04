SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota officials say a trooper was justified when he shot and killed an armed man in Hanson County in March.

Authorities have released the name of a man killed in Rapid City Friday night.

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars this morning, accused of robbing a gas station on Friday.

Road closed in Harrisburg

If you commute takes you through northwestern Harrisburg today, there is a road closure we would like to tell you about.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says crews will be re-grading and laying new gravel along 272nd St. between Cliff & Minnesota Avenue starting today. Officials also say intersections with United Avenue and Augustana Avenue will be closed during the project.

Members of South Dakota’s Congressional delegation are reacting to the Supreme Court’s leaked draft decision.

Senator Mike Rounds released his statement on Twitter.

Throughout the year, 171 cyber defense teams have been competing to make it to the National Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

First Communion is a big step in some denominations and Brynley Heidebrink did it in a big way at Risen Savior in Brandon.

