SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — June 1.

The investigation never led to charges against T. Denny Sanford in South Dakota, but newly unsealed documents reveal evidence of a possible crime in another state.

Francis Lange pleaded guilty but mentally ill Wednesday afternoon to three counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the Scotland triple homicide case.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested in Brookings in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a five-year-old girl.

Lake Lakota in Lincoln County has been a popular spot for swimming and paddling. But the lake is extremely dry this summer and there is no water.

A specialist says the city planted 650 new trees in city parks this spring. The city attempts to try different kinds of trees to see what works in the climate.

Community members, healthcare officials, and others gathered in Yankton yesterday to break ground on a new behavioral healthcare facility.

Just in time for our 70 anniversary KELOLAND got a surprise gift — a reel of film from the 1950s. It came from the family of the host of KELOLAND’s first live variety show.

There will be scattered t-storms again this afternoon, but most areas will stay hot. We expect the scattered rain to fizzle again late this evening before a new cycle of scattered t-storms begins tomorrow afternoon.

