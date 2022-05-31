SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 31. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

This month, many people across eastern KELOLAND lost several trees.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is asking to drivers to be aware of the roads following Monday’s storms. Water could be seen flowing across the road on SD Highway 123 near Wilmot.

It’s a similar situation in Grant County. Emergency Management posted several pictures to its Facebook page. In them you can see water flowing across roads. Officials say most county and secondary roads are underwater, washed out or will be washed out.

On an average Sunday, the Beaver Valley Lutheran Church in Brandon draws a crowd of around 140 attendees. Dozens of those congregants, as well as members of the community were on clean-up duty on Monday morning.

Tonight, Falls Area Bicyclists will hold a memorial bicycle ride for a Dell Rapids middle schooler. Zander Heathcote was struck and killed while riding his bicycle last Wednesday. Riders can meet at the Dell Rapids elementary school at five p.m. They will then ride in silence to the crash site where a Ghost Bike Memorial will be placed.

Today marks the start of the Sioux Falls School District’s free summer breakfast and lunch program. Nine elementary schools will be taking part. No income guidelines or paperwork is necessary for children 18 or younger.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.