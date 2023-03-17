SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the day’s top stories from First@4.

The sun is shining today but many roads in eastern KELOLAND are still feeling the affects of yesterday’s storm. Travel is said to be difficult on Interstate 29 north of Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared photos of vehicles off the road near Dell Rapids. A jack-knifed semi blocked traffic for awhile closer to Watertown as well.

An assault involving a shovel and machete landed a man in the hospital. It happened at a trailer court just off of Western Avenue and Interstate 229, in Sioux Falls.

A death certificate for an inmate who died at the state penitentiary in January says he died of fentanyl toxicity. 61-year old Steve Layton was in the Jamison Annex.

The former Minneapolis police officer serving time for the 2020 murder of George Floyd has pleaded guilty to two counts of tax evasion.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.