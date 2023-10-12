SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, October 12. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

New court documents say 30-year-old Kevin Thongvanh has been indicted on 14 charges, including solicitation of a minor, sexual contact with a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday in Dell Rapids.

Five drug task force officers were shot and wounded Thursday while serving a search warrant near the Minnesota city of Princeton, authorities said. The suspect was arrested after a standoff that lasted several hours.

Sioux Falls Police are also investigating a deadly incident involving a train, near 6th Street and Weber Avenue.

There was a crash involving a school bus Wednesday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

This afternoon has active weather. There is widespread rain and strong wind across KELOLAND. A majority of KELOLAND has a Wind Advisory through tomorrow evening. There is fog that has started settling over the Black Hills and snow has started flying in the higher elevations.

Hamas militants attacked Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in a surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday. Israel said it is now at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to inflict an “unprecedented price.”

